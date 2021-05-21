The Fairbanks North Star Borough has announced that anyone who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask while attending this weekend's playoff series between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Minnesota Magicians at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Fans will be on the honor system when asked if they're fully vaccinated.
Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt says that social distancing requirements will remain in effect, those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear masks, and fans who are feeling sick are asked to stay home.
The CDC offered the recommendation last week that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks. Earlier this week, the Borough hadn't changed their policy requiring masks for all those in attendance at Ice Dogs games. That changed Friday morning when officials informed Ice Dogs management that the requirement had been lifting.
After all tickets for the seven regular season Ice Dog home games sold out in just one day, tickets for the two games this weekend remained available as of Friday afternoon. Proffitt said that tickets from Friday's game would be sold at the Ice Dogs office at 139 32nd Ave. until 4 p.m. After that, tickets would be sold at the Arena doors beginning at 5 p.m. until they sold out.
Proffitt also said that tickets remained for Saturday night's game. Tickets would be sold at the Ice Dogs office for that game from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and would then be sold at the door beginning at 5 p.m.
Should the series be tied 1-1 or the Dogs go down 0-2, game three will be played in Fairbanks on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for that game would go on sale after Saturday's game.
Both Friday and Saturday night's games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The Dogs and Magicians tied the regular season series 5-5.
