The No. 2 ranked University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team will take its first shot at an 11th NCAA title today in a pre-qualifier match at the University of Texas-El Paso.
Seven Nanooks will take on the Miners in their last competition before the NCAAs. There, they’ll take on a field that includes No. 1 TCU, who beat UAF by a single point this month in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships. The Horned Frogs prevailed in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium by a score of 4,750 to 4,749.
“Part of setting your schedule is you pick who your (NCAA) qualifier’s going to be against” coach Will Anti said in explaining the schools’ pairing. “The qualifier isn’t based off of a win-loss. It’s a score that gets shot then all the scores are compared nationally. To make the national championship, it’s the Top 8 teams based off your three-score average from the season, your three highest scores of the season plus your qualifier score."
The Nanooks’ season average is second in the nation at 4,751.33. Likewise, the team’s in good standing in top individual scores as Peter Fiori’s small-bore scores are first, fourth and sixth in the NCAA while Rylan Kissell’s air rifle scores are second, 11th and 16th. Kissell’s tally includes a perfect 600, making him one of five shooters to reach that elusive plateau.
“The ultimate goal is to qualify,” Anti said. “We’re sitting in a good place.”
As for having to travel to Texas for the NCAA Qualifier, Anti said it’s been a productive trip in the past for his team.
“We actually have kind of like a back-and-forth with Texas-El Paso where they’ve come up the last couple of years so then we’re going down this year.”
But it’s the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth as opposed to the Miners in El Paso that the Nanooks have been jockeying back-and-forth with for more than a year now.
“We’ve moved up somewhat quickly,” Anti said. “We were actually No. 1 for most of last season and then this year we’ve balanced between one and two and TCU’s currently No. 1.”
In his third season with the storied UAF program, Anti guided the team to a third-place finish at NCAAs in 2022.
“You know it’s a mixture of a lot of things, managing the resources we have,” Anti explained in being able to rebuild a national title contender in Fairbanks. “We’ve had some favorable recruiting… and we have a little bit different mentality our approach to practice. I’d say a little bit more kind of pragmatic way of approaching it.”