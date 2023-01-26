UAF

Reliving how they rang out 2022 was not a pleasant experience for the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team, as they fell 99-62 Thursday to visiting Western Washington University in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

UAF, which sits at the bottom of the GNAC standings with a 1-9 record, lost in Bellingham, Wash., to the nationally No. 12-ranked Vikings (14-2 overall, 9-1 GNAC) 101-57 on New Year’s Eve.