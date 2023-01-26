Reliving how they rang out 2022 was not a pleasant experience for the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team, as they fell 99-62 Thursday to visiting Western Washington University in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
UAF, which sits at the bottom of the GNAC standings with a 1-9 record, lost in Bellingham, Wash., to the nationally No. 12-ranked Vikings (14-2 overall, 9-1 GNAC) 101-57 on New Year’s Eve.
The Vikings, who sit atop the GNAC standings, ran up a daunting deficit in the first quarter, leading 15-2 after dropping their third 3-pointer just over four minutes into the game. For the night, the Vikings ended up with an almost inconceivable 18 makes from behind the arc on 35 attempts.
The Nanooks did claw their way back into the game in the opening period, with Emma McKenney hitting three consecutive baskets from behind the 3-point line and Kayla Johnson tying the game at 24 with a pair of free throws.
But hope for a different outcome than in December was short-lived as WWU came out in the second quarter with a vengeance putting up 29 points — to include hitting five 3-pointers — and at one point breaking out on an 18-0 run. With UAF scoring just seven points in the half, the Nanooks trailed 56-31 at the break and were never a threat in the final 20 minutes.
An injury to Emma Wass that sent her into the locker room didn’t help the Nanooks’ cause, as the staff will await word on the status of their starting forward who averages five points and five rebounds per game.
The Vikings surpassed a 30-point lead less than three minutes into the fourth quarter and only continued to grow the gap. The bright spot of the quarter for UAF was the return of Olivia Kraska who scored her first basket of the season with 5 minutes to go. She finished with 5 points in just three minutes of play.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were McKenney and Destiny Remiers with 11 points.
, and Ellen Silva with nine points.
Katrina Gimmaka finished with 22 points for the Vikings, while Maddy Grandbois added 14 and Brooke Walling had 12.
The Nanooks will host Simon Fraser on Saturday at 11 a.m., leading into the men’s game with Alaska Anchorage at 1:15 p.m.