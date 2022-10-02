Rivalry Saturday hit the Patty Center, seeing the University of Alaska Anchorage come to town to face off against the Nanooks volleyball team.
Looking for the upset over the nationally ranked No. 11 Seawolves, the University of Alaska Fairbanks (13-5, 3-4 GNAC) fell in three consecutive sets.
Worse yet, each set ended in a more lopsided fashion than the last.
A packed Patty Center and a revamped UAF defensive scheme started the party for the Nanooks.
As UAF rushed out to an 8-1 lead, the Nanooks’ energy and fan joy reached their apex.
A savvy early timeout by Anchorage coach Chris Green righted the ship for the Seawolves. UAA (16-1, 6-0) would chip away at the UAF and set one lead before tying it 15-15.
“A lot of teams might have been rattled by a slow start like that out of the gate, but they showed that mental toughness again which has been one of our calling cards this year,” Green said.
Unlike Green, UAF coach Brian Scott rode out the Seawolf storm without calling a timeout. Even as UAA turned its comeback bid into a reality, Scott let his team play it out.
The Seawolves pushed through, outscoring UAF 10-5 to end the set 25-20.
Looking to rebound in set two, UAF again got off to a hot start, getting out to an early lead, and showing fortitude to come back after the early set lead disappeared.
A Rilee White kill extended UAF’s lead to 14-11.
However, UAA would fightback, staying within reach by not allowing the Nanooks to push a lead further than three. Their grittiness was quickly rewarded, as they finished the set on a 9-2 run for a 25-19 win.
The once high-energy Nanooks crowd seemed to sense the inevitable by the start of the third set.
After a White kill, UAF would lead 3-2 early in set three. However, UAA would not allow the Nanooks to lead again in set three, wrapping the Nanooks up on a 23-11 run.
“This was a great team victory, especially considering it came against a quality opponent and a motivated rival on their home court,” Green said.
The Nanooks will hit the road for games against road stand against GNAC opponents Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington.
They’ll return home Oct. 13 to face Montana State University-Billings for Faculty Appreciation Night at 4 p.m. at the Patty Center.