Wade 0911

Lathrop's Solomon Wade (No. 3) finds a huge hole en route to a 19-yard touchdown carry in the third quarter of the Malemutes' win Saturday evening over Wasilla. 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

If you blinked, you missed it.

With a three-touchdown lead and 57.8 seconds to play in the opening quarter, Ryan Thomas kicked off to Wasilla’s Timothy Grisso. Grisso broke to the right and crossed the 15, the 20, the 25 and then the 30.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.