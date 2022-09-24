WVHS 0924

West Valley’s Nick Caron runs the ball during a high school football game against Kodiak Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field in Kodiak.

 DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

West Valley combined an unstoppable offense and powerful defense to keep the ball in the Bears’ territory for the majority of Friday night in a 41-6 Railbelt Conference win at Kodiak.

Senior Eliyah Dominique set the tone for the West Valley (3-4, 1-1) blowout with a 79-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown, following a lane that opened up for him down the middle of the field. Alex Emers' PAT made it 7-0.