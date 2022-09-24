West Valley combined an unstoppable offense and powerful defense to keep the ball in the Bears’ territory for the majority of Friday night in a 41-6 Railbelt Conference win at Kodiak.
Senior Eliyah Dominique set the tone for the West Valley (3-4, 1-1) blowout with a 79-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown, following a lane that opened up for him down the middle of the field. Alex Emers' PAT made it 7-0.
"It is a good way to start," West Valley coach Dave Devaughn said. "It sets the tone and gets the guys going. It put us in a good place."
From there, Leyton Nield took charge of the offense, setting up the Wolf Pack for four touchdown drives in the first half and one in the second before substitutes playing with a running clock took the field.
Taking possession at the Bears’ 30 after the first of Kodiak’s numerous failed fourth-down attempts deep in their territory, Dylan Glynn rushed the ball inside the 10 on a long third-down gain. From there, the Wolf Pack flipped the script as primary quarterback Kobe Amio was in the end zone and on the receiving end of an 9-yard touchdown pass. Emers' PAT made it 14-0 with 3 minutes, 51 seconds to go in the first quarter.
On the Wolf Pack’s next possession, Amio caught his second touchdown pass of the night, covering 20 yards on a pass from Nield to make the score 20-0 as the first quarter ended.
Kodiak (0-6, 0-2) was close to securing its first first down of the night on its next possession, but gained just 3 yards on a fourth-and-4 from their 26.
Zaire Stebbins capped a two-play drive as carried the ball across the goal line from 7 yards out to stretching the Wolf Pack lead to 27-0 with 8:58 to play in the half.
Bears sophomore Davon Clark returned the next kickoff 25 yards to the Kodiak 48, at which point the Wolf Pack defense again stood strong. On four downs they denied Kodiak a chance to reach midfield.
Dominique and Glynn brought the ball back inside the Kodiak red zone with carries of 20 and 15 yards, respectively, before Glynn scored his first touchdown of the game from 8 yards out. The Wolf Pack took that 33-0 lead into the half.
"We were coming in a little wounded, and to see those guys who play those backup roles step up today was nice to see," DeVaughn said. "Hopefully, we got guys at home getting healthy."
Kodiak tried to shake up its offense by trading quarterback J.R Anderson from the first half with J.M. Ticman in the second.
After punting at the end of their first possession of the half and subsequently forcing West Valley to punt, Kodiak returned to its questionable strategy of going for it on fourth down from deep in tis territory. (The same decision making provided Lathrop with a field of 54 yards or less for its nine scoring drives last Saturday.)
Turning the ball over on downs at its 15, the Bears’ defense watched Greyson Devaughn score on a 10-yard carry with 3:58 to go in the third quarter. Glynn successfully rushed for the two-point PAT, making it 41-0 West Valley.
As Dave DeVaughn began inserting his backups, the Bears managed two first downs and moved to their 46-yard line. From there, Ticman made it to the edge and sprinted down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown carry, putting the Bears on the board with 22 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The missed extra point preserved the 35-point advantage and a running clock in the fourth quarter, which began after Ticman recovered an onside kick and advanced the ball to the West Valley 48. The Bears had a slow march toward the goal line before being stopped on fourth-down in the Wolf Pack red zone.
West Valley maintained possession for the remainder of the game — including consecutive passing plays of 25 yards — to run out the clock.
The Wolf Pack conclude the regular season at home Friday against Lathrop, while Kodiak will play at North Pole. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.