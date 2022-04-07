Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, and Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton spent three days visiting Alaska military installations as part of a USO tour.
While the trio’s NFL careers have taken them to some cold-weather destinations, their original homes in Tampa, Florida; Valdosta, Georgia; and Temecula, California, respectively, created plenty of opportunities to share their climate shock with friends back home.
As Moore tweeted to his fans, “Disrespectful how far Seattle is from Alaska. There’s no way y’all knew you had to go over Canada to get there. I thought it would be a simple ferry through the Puget,” followed by another one-liner about the design of U.S. maps: “Dude I’m from Georgia. I thought Alaska was off the coast of Hawaii.”
Wednesday’s tour included a visit at Fort Wainwright, which was a familiar setting for Beck. The latest recipient of the NFL and USAA’s annual Salute to Service Award, Beck grew up in a military family. His father, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, presented him the award in February.
“I grew up in a military family, so I know the things that they go through,” the NFL standout who lived in 11 locations growing up before attending the University of Texas said. “My dad is such a big role model to me. This will be a memory I cherish for the rest of my life.”