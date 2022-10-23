UAF Hockey 1024

UAF goalie Matt Radomsky reaches to stop a shot by University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Matt Miller during the second period of Friday night’s game in Omaha. 

Michelle Bishop / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks turned the tables on the Alaska Nanooks hockey team Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

After the Nanooks captured a 3-2 overtime win in Friday night’s series opener, the Mavericks came back to pull out a 3-2 overtime thriller in a rugged series finale.