The University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks turned the tables on the Alaska Nanooks hockey team Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
After the Nanooks captured a 3-2 overtime win in Friday night’s series opener, the Mavericks came back to pull out a 3-2 overtime thriller in a rugged series finale.
Tyler Weiss scored the game-winning goal for the Mavericks on a 4-on-3 power-play with just 22 seconds left on the clock in the five-minute overtime session.
The winning goal came just 11 seconds after the Nanooks Brady Risk uncorked a shot that ricocheted off Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy and the goal pipe. Risk had the game-winning goal for the Nanooks on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Nanooks to 3-4-1 on the season as they head to Marquette, Michigan to take on the North Michigan Wildcats on Friday and Saturday.
Northern Michigan defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves 9-1 last Friday, but Anchorage came back to post a 3-1 on Saturday.
On Sunday afternoon, the Nanooks had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but couldn’t hold on against a determined Omaha squad that managed to gain a 33-23 advantage in shots on goal.
Nanooks goalie Matt Radomsky registered 30 saves, while Latkoczy had 21 saves. Both teams had several shots go off the pipes or crossbar.
After a scoreless first period, the Nanooks took a 2-1 lead in the second on a pair of power play goals.
Jonny Sorenson put Alaska ahead 1-0 with his power-play goal at 11:41 of the middle stanza. It came with just four seconds left on one of six Nebraska Omaha penalties in regulation and overtime.
The Nanooks second power-play goal came late in the second period after Omaha’s Nolan Sullivan took a five-minute major for cross-checking the Nanooks’ Payton Matsui.
TJ Lloyd scored the goal just 36 seconds into the power-play, but the Nanooks couldn’t take advantage of the remaining 4:24 of the opportunity.
Jack Randl accounted for both of Nebraska Omaha’s goals in regulation. He scored an even-strength goal to tie things up at 1-1 and a short-handed goal early in the third period to knot the score at 2-2 and set the stage for overtime.
Referees handed out 19 penalties after a postgame altercation between the two teams. Eleven of those penalties were against the Nanooks and eight were dished out to the Mavericks.
It wasn’t immediately known if any of those penalties would lead to game disqualifications for the Nanooks in Friday’s contest at Northern Michigan.