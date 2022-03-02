Native Youth Olympics held its first meet of the season at Effie Kokrine Charter School on Feb. 11 and 12. Athletes who competed were from schools across the district: North Pole High School, West Valley High School, Lathrop High School, Hutchison High School, Ryan Middle School, Tanana Middle School, Effie Kokrine Charter School and Midnight Sun Academy.
The students competed in 10 traditional Alaska Native games, including the Alaskan High Kick, Eskimo Stick Pull and Seal Hop.
“NYO is a unique competition in our state” NPHS head coach Michael Hollett said. “Its foundations are built in the traditions of the Alaskan Native cultures, including hard work, integrity and community. Coaches help officiate events, athletes from different schools give coaching advice to other athletes, and everyone is pulling for everyone to do their best.”
The meet saw several outstanding performances across the different events. On the boys side, James Kignak, from Hutch, won first place in three events, the One Foot High Kick (85 inches), Two Foot High Kick (70 inches) and Scissor Broad Jump (347 inches). Davin Malzahn, from Lathrop, took first in two events, Kneel Jump (41 inches) and Alaskan High Kick (68 inches). Geoffrey Anderson, from Ryan Middle, was first in both stick pull events, the Eskimo Stick Pull and Indian Stick Pull.
The Outstanding Athlete of the Meet honor went to James Maska-Johnson, from Lathrop, for winning three of the most difficult events: Seal Hop (61 feet, 1 inch), Wrist Carry (54 feet, 4 inches) and One Hand Reach (51 inches) while placing top three in three other events.
On the girls side, Abby Mallette of Lathrop was the Outstanding Athlete of the Meet for women, winning an amazing eight of the 10 events.
“Abby has been doing these events basically her entire life, it’s really fun to watch her compete,” Hollett said. “She’s definitely setting the bar for everyone early on.”
Mallette took first in the Scissor Broad Jump (280.5 inches), Kneel Jump (33 inches), Alaskan High Kick (61 inches), Two Foot High Kick (59 inches), One Hand Reach (50 inches), Wrist Carry (53 feet, 3 inches), One Foot High Kick (68 inches) and Indian Stick Pull. The other first place winners for the girls were Sky Schut of Tanana in the Eskimo Stick Pull and Lily Reece of Hutchinson High in the Seal Hop (48 feet, 3 inches).
The second of three meets in the NYO season will be this weekend from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Effie Kokrine Charter School, 601 Loftus Road.
See a list of the winners on page B2.