Nothing seemed to work for the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team on Thursday night in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference at Seattle Pacific University.
The Nanooks fell behind early and never recovered in suffering a 68-48 loss to the Seattle Pacific Falcons at Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.
The home team jumped out to a 26-13 lead in the first quarter and never allowed the Nanooks any thoughts of making a comeback.
The Falcons extended the lead to 45-27 at halftime and 59-30 at the end of the third quarter before the Nanooks went on an 18-9 run in the fourth to close the gap to 20 points.
It was the 11th straight loss for the Nanooks since posting a season-opening win. Alaska is now 0-7 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Nanooks hope to get back on the winning track when they play at Montana State Billings on Saturday and Sunday.
Seattle Pacific improved to 8-8 on the season and 4-2 in GNAC play.
Savannah Huerta came off the bench to lead the Nanooks with a 14-point performance. She shot 5 for 11 from the field and 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
Destiny Reimers added 11 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Pearle Green, Alaska’s leading scorer on the season, and Caitlin Pusich added six points apiece.
Twelve of the 13 players who saw action for Seattle Pacific got into the scoring column, led by the 13-point effort of Anna Eddy. Bayley Brennan added 10 points for the winners.
None of the SPU starters scored in double figures.
The Falcons held a 47-34 advantage in rebounding led by Natalie Hoff with eight.
After this weekend’s games in Billings, the Nanooks return home to host Central Washington on Feb. 2 and 3, Simon Fraser University on Feb. 5 and Alaska Anchorage on Feb. 12. All of those games will be played at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center.