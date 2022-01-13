The young Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball hung with the Western Oregon Wolves on Tuesday night in Monmouth Oregon before the home team pulled away down the stretch.
The Nanooks actually led by 66-65 with 3:10 remaining in the game, but Western Oregon’s Tresai McCarver drilled a 3-pointer to put the Wolves ahead for good. That triggered 15-2 run that enabled Western Oregon to claim an 80-68 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory.
The loss came despite another brilliant performance by Nanooks freshman guard Pearle Green of Galena.
The 5-foot-7 Green registered her second-straight 26-point performance that included 9 for 10 shooting from the field and 7 for 8 from 3-point range. Green also grabbed five rebounds to go along with two steals and a pair of assists.
Destiny Reimers, another outstanding freshman from Anchorage Christian School, added 18 points for the Nanooks to go along with three steals, three blocked shots, three assists and four rebounds.
Another freshman, Claudia Diez Marti of Spain, came off the bench to score 14 points and grab five rebounds for Alaska.
Paola Perez-Mendoza, a freshman from Phoenix, Arizona, finished with team highs of seven rebounds and four assists.
The two teams traded leads throughout the first quarter before Western Oregon scored at the buzzer to claim a 17-16 lead. The Wolves extended the lead to 36-31 at the half, but the Nanooks rallied from an eight-point deficit to tie the game at 53-53 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was the eighth straight loss for the Nanooks, who are now 1-8 on the season and 0-3 in GNAC play. Western Oregon improved to 6-5 on the year and 2-2 in conference action.
Western Oregon had four players in double figures, led by Cali McClave with 16. McCarver finished with 15 points, while Madisyn Clarke tallied 13 and Amber Winkler added 10. McCarver had a game-high eight rebounds and Winkler had a game-high six blocked shots.
The Nanooks are back in action at 7:30 Saturday evening at the nationally-ranked Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
Men play tonight
The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its home-opener at 7 tonight at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center.
The Nanooks, 3-6 on the year and 0-3 in conference play, will be out to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks from Nampa, Idaho.
The Nanooks also are scheduled to host the Central Washington Wildcats at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
For more information on Nanooks athletics go to www.alaskananooks.com.