The young Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team grew up quite a bit Saturday night in Billings, Montana.
The Nanooks, who have five freshmen and four sophomores on a 10-player active roster, rallied late and snapped an 11-game losing streak by claiming a 61-59 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory over the host Montana State Billings Yellowjackets at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Pearle Green, a freshman from Galena High School, scored on a layup with 2.9 seconds remaining to give the Nanooks their first conference win of the season. Freshman Destiny Reimers, who played high school basketball at Anchorage Christian School, grabbed a rebound with seven seconds remaining and made the pass to set up Green’s game-winning shot.
“We’ve been talking about discipline, toughness and pride,” Nanooks coach Jessie Craig said in a press release after Alaska improved to 2-11 on the season and 1-5 in GNAC play.
“Tonight the girls came out and showed all three,” Craig said. “Everyone did something good for us, but I’m especially proud of Destiny Reimers determination on both ends of the floor.”
Reimers had the biggest game of her young career as she poured in a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with her assist on the game-winning basket. She was 6 for 11 from the field and 8 for 9 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Oivia Kraska, who played high school basketball at Lathrop in Fairbanks, registered 13 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Nanooks, who outrebounded the Yellowjackets 37-31
Green, the Nanooks leading scorer so far this season, garnered 10 points to go along with two assists and two rebounds.
Sophomore Emma Wass had seven points and six rebounds for the Nanooks, while sophomore Ellen Silva grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two points.
Freshman Paola Perez-Mendoza didn’t score, but she contributed seven assists and three steals to the winning effort.
The Nanooks won for the first time since posting a season-opening 71-69 victory against Texas-Permian Basin in Anchorage.
The Nanooks came out strong, taking a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Yellowjackets cut the deficit to 30-27 at halftime and tied the game at 42-42 after three quarters.
Montana State-Billings led by as many as six points 56-50 with 4:02 remaining before the Nanooks mounted their game-winning rally.
Taryn Shelley had a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Skylar Patton added 16 points and Dyauni Boyce tallied 10.
Montana State-Billings dropped to 12-9 on the season and 6-3 in conference. The loss came on the heels of MSUB’s upset victory against No. 19 Alaska Anchorage on Thursday.
The Nanooks and Yellowjackets played again on Sunday in Billings.
The Nanooks return home to host Central Washington at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and Simon Fraser University of British Columbia on Saturday.