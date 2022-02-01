A late rally by the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team came up short Sunday afternoon in Billings, Montana.
Trailing by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter, Alaska cut the deficit to five with 31 seconds left in the game but the Nanooks couldn’t get any closer in suffering a 77-71 loss to the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets.
The Nanooks, 2-12 on the season and 1-8 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action, split their two-game series with the Yellowjackets, 13-9 and overall and 7-3 in conference action. Alaska won the series opener 71-69 on Saturday night.
The Nanooks don’t get much of a break before hosting the Central Washington Wildcats at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center. Alaska also hosts Northwest Nazarene University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Freshmen Pearle Green of Galena and Destiny Reimers of Anchorage continued to lead the way for the Nanooks on Sunday with 21 and 18 points, respectively.
Green was 8 for 17 from the floor and 5 for 10 from 3-point range. She also had three assists. Reimers was 7 for 13 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals.
Sophomore Caitlin Pusich of Juneau added 11 points for the Nanooks, while sophomore Emma Wass of Bozeman, Montana, led the team in rebounding with 11.
Taryn Shelley led four Montana State Billings players in double figures with a game-high 28 points. Dyuani Boyce added 12 points for the winners, while Danielle Zahn had 11 and Chloe Williams tallied 10. Shelley and Williams each had eight rebounds.
The Nanooks only trailed by one point, 19-18, at the end of the first quarter but the Yellowjackets stretched the lead to 41-31 at halftime. MSUB built the lead to 58-39 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter before the Nanooks began their late rally.
The Nanooks closed the gap to 74-69 with 34 seconds remaining but that’s when the rally stalled.