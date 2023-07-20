The Nanooks women’s volleyball team won its fifth-straight USMC/AVCA award.
The award is given to volleyball teams that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.00 scale, or a 4.1 on a 5.00 scale.
In a press release from the university, head coach Brian Scott shared his thoughts on the achievement.
“We are very proud of our athletes and the focus they continue to make on academics,” Scott said. “For several years now, we have shown that our program is not only focused on success on the court. We want athletes that put time and energy into their studies and are preparing themselves for a life after athletics. Each of these women will go on to be very successful in a wide range of careers in part because of the hard work and discipline they gained as student-athletes.”
The Nanooks joined three other Great Northwest Athletic Conference teams to win the award. They were also one of 1,332 intercollegiate and interscholastic volleyball teams in total to receive the award this year.
