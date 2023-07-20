UAF volleyball

UAF’s Kinley Erickson (No. 7) and Rilee White celebrate a point won.

The Nanooks women’s volleyball team won its fifth-straight USMC/AVCA award.

The award is given to volleyball teams that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.00 scale, or a 4.1 on a 5.00 scale.