UAF Nanooks women’s basketball coach, Amy Donovan, will represent Alaska at the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy.
The coaching staffs will be composed of Division II and III, NAIA, junior college and high school men’s and women’s basketball coaches.
The event will be held in Memphis, Tennessee from July 24-31.
In a press release from UAF, coach Donovan shared that she is honored for the opportunity.
“I’m truly honored to be selected for the NCAA College Basketball Academy,” Donovan said. “I got into coaching because of my love for teaching, so to be able to work with young basketball players at the inaugural women’s event is very exciting from a development perspective. Representing Nanooks Athletics all the way in Memphis is going to be a lot of fun, and something I’m very proud to do!”
The College Basketball Academy will host the men’s events first from July 24-27, and the women’s events will be held from July 28-31.
The event is designed to provide prospective student-athletes with an opportunity to get a feel for the college basketball experience.
Participants will play in games, but will also be provided life skills courses. The courses will focus on navigating different parts of being an NCAA athlete. Topics include eligibility and compliance, NIL opportunities, the Transfer Portal and pathways to professional basketball opportunities.