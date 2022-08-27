ANCHORAGE — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team bounced back from an opening-game defeat in the Seawolf Classic by sweeping Emmanuel College of Georgia on Friday 25-14, 25-18 and 25-21.
ANCHORAGE — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team bounced back from an opening-game defeat in the Seawolf Classic by sweeping Emmanuel College of Georgia on Friday 25-14, 25-18 and 25-21.
This win moved the Nanooks to 4-2 on the season.
“We did a much better job at following defensive systems today,” coach Brian Scott said. “We were especially good at staying aggressive at the service line and forced their hand offensively. I thought our setters did a great job at distributing the ball and putting hitters in great opportunities for success.”
In set one, UAF used a quick start to jump ahead 9-2 behind kills from Ella Bines and Karli Nielson. Nielson posted three straight kills, before passing the torch to the rest of the Nanooks offense in the first.
Kristina Head, Rilee White and Bines posted the next few kills for the Nanooks, making it 16-6 at the midway point of the set.
Emmanuel crawling back to within five at 19-14, but the Nanooks quickly ended it with four straight points on an Elizabeth Jackson kill, White kill, a pair of attack errors by Emmanuel, a kill from Head and a Jessa Long service ace to end it 25-14.
UAF hit .452 in the first set, posting 14 kills on zero errors.
In the second set, the Nanooks’ offense hit .406 with 18 kills and only five errors in their 25-18 win.
Down 8-7, the Nanooks’ offense halted for a moment, allowing Emmanuel to grab a one-point lead, but Alaska responded with six-straight points, taking the lead back at 13-8. The two teams traded points until White picked up a kill, making it 20-15. The Nanooks then finished off Emmanuel with five of the final seven points, ending it on a Kristina Head service ace.
The final set started with UAF taking a 6-4 lead before the Lions roared back. The teams traded runs and leads, but after one final tie at 17-17, Elena Guc and Head had back-to-back kills, giving the Nanooks a 19-17 lead. Behind three Bines’ kills, the Nanooks made it 24-19, and a Karli Nielson ended the match.
