The Alaska Nanooks hockey team found out winning was so much fun they did it again Wednesday night at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks finished up the first half of the season by skating to a solid 4-1 victory over the Rensselaer Polytechnic Engineers on Alaska Goldpanners Night at the Carlson Center to register their third straight victory after starting the season 1-12-0.
“I feel really good about what we’re doing right now as we head into the holiday break,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said in a crowded Nanooks’ coach’s office following the win. “I thought our offense had a lot of chances tonight and our defense was solid all night long.”
After losing the four-game series opener 4-1 to the Engineers on Friday night, the Nanooks came back stronger and stronger each night, notching a 4-0 win on Saturday at 3-2 win on Tuesday and Wednesday’s 4-1 triumph.
“It was definitely our most complete game of the season,” Largen said.
It was the coach’s most superlative comment of the series. He started out with “probably” on Saturday night and improved that to “maybe” on Tuesday night.
After not scoring more than two goals in any single game the first 13 games of the season, the Nanooks scored 11 times in the final three games against RPI.
“Our offensive production has been great the last three games,” Largen said. “We’re finally getting some pucks to go in the net.”
Wednesday night the Nanooks looked solid from start finish, leading 1-0 after the first period, 2-1 after the second and putting the game away with two goals in the third.
“Our defensive play created a lot of offensive opportunities tonight,” Largen said.
Nanooks goalie and team captain Gustavs Grigals registered his third straight victory by making 31 saves on the night. Grigals only allowed three goals in the final three games of the series.
The Nanooks registered 26 shots on goal, but had far more quality chances than the Engineers on Wednesday night.
The Nanooks got off to a good start when sophomore defenseman Garrett Pyke put the puck in the net off assists from freshman Anton Rubtsov and junior Antti Virtanen.
RPI’s Justin Adammo scored the lone goal for the Engineers midway through the second period, but the Nanooks took the lead for good a minute and 40 seconds later when Chase Dubois batted the puck past RPI goalie Linden Marshall after a wild scramble in front of the net.
Rubtsov and freshman Harrison Israels earned assists on the game-winning goal.
Junior Colin Doyle helped the Nanooks put the game away at 11:46 of the third period off assists from sophomore Markuss Komuls and Virtanen.
“It was really nice to see Colin Doyle get the first goal of his career,” Largen said.
Didrik Henbrant accounted for the Nanooks final goal of the game as he scored into an empty net with 3:05 remaining off an assist from Brady Risk.
After the holiday break, the Nanooks play their next 10 games on the road with two-game series at Denver, Maine, Minnesota, Vermont and Arizona State.
“We’ll be in four different time zones (including Alaska) for 10 games in six weeks,” Largen said. “Hopefully we can keep our momentum going.”
The Nanooks next home games are Feb. 11 and 12 against the St. Thomas Tommy’s of Minnesota at the Carlson Center.