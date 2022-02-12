The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team couldn’t hold on Thursday night at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington.
Leading by as many as 11 points in the second half and by seven with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game, the Nanooks couldn’t protect the advantage and suffered a 76-73 Great Northwest Athletic Conference loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.
After taking a 68-61 lead on a Coleman Sparling 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining, the Nanooks could only muster five more points the rest of the night as they saw the lead slip away and their record drop to 7-11 on the season and 4-8 in conference play.
With its come-from-behind victory, Western Washington improved to 13-6 on the season and 7-5 in the GNAC.
The Nanooks beat the Wildcats in overtime earlier this season in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
The Nanooks came on strong late in the first half Thursday night to take a 39-35 lead into the break. Alaska built the lead to as much as 11, 52-41, with 14:47 remaining in the game before the Wildcats mounted their comeback.
Trailing 68-61 with 5:13 remaining, Western Washington went on a 15-5 run to close out the win. The Wildcats went ahead for good, 72-70, on a jumper by Xavier Smith with 1:37 left in the game.
Sparling led the Nanooks with another double-double performance, scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and two blocked shots.
Shadeed Shabazz was the only Alaska player to score in the final five minutes and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Quin Barnard added 11 points for Alaska and Koby Huerta tallied 10.
Colby Gennett led five Western Washington players in double figures with 18 points. Smith registered 17 points, followed by Matt Poquette with 15, Amari Stafford with 12 and David Thompson with 10.
Western Washington outrebounded the Nanooks 39-27. Poquette was the Wildcats leading rebounder with seven.
The Nanooks return to action on Saturday night at the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks in Nampa, Idaho. Northwest Nazarene defeated Alaska Anchorage 70-66 on Thursday night.