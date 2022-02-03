The Nanooks opened the new month with a first at Birch Hill, hosting their first-ever RMISA event, the Alaska Nanook Invitational.
The UAF men and women were joined in Fairbanks by five other universities: University of Alaska Anchorage, Montana State, Denver University, University of Colorado and the University of Utah.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks looked to use this newfound home course advantage on day one of the Invitational.
“They do know the trails and practice it. I think if they close their eyes, they can see the race,” said Nanook skiing head coach Eliska Albrigtsen.
Evidently, the other participants could also ski with their eyes closed as the Nanooks would finish fourth as a team. The men would finish fourth, one point back of the third-place Utes, and the women sixth.
Day one was paced by Utah, with Colorado and Denver wrapping up the top three, with scores of 185, 170 ½ and 150, respectively.
On day one, the six teams raced in a 5k classical. The women’s side raced first, with three Utes sweeping the top three, Synder Palmer-Leger, Julia Richter and Karianne Dengreud.
Kendall Kramer was the top-finisher for the Nanooks women’s team, taking ninth-place with a time of 16:41.8 and earning 22 points for the ‘Nooks.
Close behind in 15th-place was Rosie Fordham. However, the fellow freshmen pushed across the finish line with a time of 17:25.1 for 17 team points.
On the men’s side, Denver University paced the race with the top two finishers, brothers Andreas Kirkeng and Ole Marius Kirkeng. University of Colorado skier Magnus Boee wrapped up the top three.
Joe Davies was the closest ‘Nook to the top-finisher, taking fifth-place on a time of 13:46.2.
Heading into the final day of the Nanook Invitational, the men’s team has 73 points and is in fourth in the men’s standings, while the women’s team ended day one with 52 points, entering day two in sixth in the women’s standings.
The Nanooks will return to Birch Hill again over the weekend, with two 10k events.