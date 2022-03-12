The Alaska Nanooks Nordic ski team got off to a strong start at the NCAA ski championships on Thursday at Soldier Hollow, Utah.
The Alaska men had two top five finishers and all three skiers placed in the top five, while the Alaska women had two finishers in the top 20.
Sophomore’s Christopher Kalev and Mike Ophoff finished fourth and fifth overall in the men’s 10-kilometer classic interval start race, while freshman Joe Davies was 15th.
The Alaska men finished the opening day of the Nordic competition tied for first place with Denver University at 76 points apiece.
Kalev and Ophoff earned All-America honors with their respective finishes of 24:08.3 and 24:25.6. Davies finished in 25:11.1.
“They are all experienced racers, so I just trusted them and gave them all the encouragement I could on the trail,” Nanooks coach Eliska Albrightson said in a news release on the Nanooks website. “All three men finished in the top 15, two first-team All Americans put us in first place as a team, it’s a dream.”
Sophomore Mariel Pulles led the Alaska women with an 11th-place finish in the 5K classic interval start race, while freshman Kendall Kramer was 19th and and freshman Rosie Fordham was 36th.
The Alaska women were in sixth place with 32 points.
Pulles clocked a time of 14:19.2, while Kramer finished in 14:34.1 and Fordham crossed the line in 15:30.3.
“Our women fought so hard today and stayed very strong the whole race despite the fact that they’ve been unfortunately handed very slick skies,” Albrightsen said. “Mariel’s 11th-place was the highlight of the power of will, beating the challenging technicalities of classic ski racing.”
The Nordic competition at the NCAA Championships wraps up on today (Saturday) with the men’s 20K and women’s 15K freestyle mass start races.
“I cannot wait to see everyone fighting for the ‘Nooks in Saturday’s skate mass start,” Albrightsen said. “I know everyone is in great shape and without the challenging kicking conditions, which made today’s results somewhat bittersweet, we will be up for any race challenge the 15K and 20K can bring.”
The Nanooks do not compete in the Alpine events at the NCAA Championships.
