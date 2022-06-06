University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball coach Brian Scott is bringing in three transfers and four freshmen for the 2022 season.
“This was a very challenging class to fill.” Scott said. “Covid created some unique complications with some athletes wanting to use the extra year of eligibility they gained and others wanting to finish schooling and move on. As a result, we had many spots to fill."
UAF’s three transfers are Jessa Long, Johnasia Michelle Carr and Kristina Head.
Long, a 5-4 libero from Dixon, Illinois, comes to UAF with her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and master’s degree from Florida A&M in hand. On the court, she was the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Libero of the Year, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and ranked seventh in the NCAA’s Division I for digs per set and led FAMU to their first NCAA appearance since 2009.
“Jessa Long is a proven libero,” Scott said. “She has played for two very good DI programs and brings a wealth of knowledge and skill. She will be exciting to watch.”
After two years at Seattle University and one at Florida Southwestern State, 5-11 middle blocker Carr is also going to bring her college experience to UAF. The Yokers, New York native has played in 41 matches.
Head, a 6-foot middle blocker from Lyons, Kansas, spent two seasons at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and graduated as valedictorian.
Scott’s four freshmen are Ella Bines, Elena Guc, Cynphany Henderson and Kelli Wright.
Bines is a 6-foot-3 right side attacker from Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, Fla. Bines tallied 77 kills, 1.4 K/S and a .179 hit percentage in her senior year while picking up a total of 18 blocks, including two solo blocks in 57 matches.
“She will cause problems with her attack and ability to block,” Scott said. “She is also left-handed, which creates difficult challenges for opponents."
Six-foot right-side attacker Guc is from East China, Michigan. The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association All-Academic selection from 2019-2021 was a First Team All-State selection as a senior while being named the 2021 MVP and earning two tournament MVP’s.
Henderson is a 5-9 setter from Otsego, Minnesota who attended St. Michael-Albertville High School. A two-time All-Conference selection in 2020 and 2021 and the Rookie of the Year her freshman season, her sister Mikala currently attends and plays volleyball at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“She grew up in the gym and has a firm grasp on all volleyball skills,” Scott said. “She is a great competitor and is going to make a tremendous impact.”
Finally, Wright is a 6-0 outside hitter from Herriman, Utah and Mountain Ridge High School.
“I feel we may have recruited the overall deepest and most talented class of athletes in the past several years. I am very excited about what Nanook volleyball will look like for the foreseeable future.”
The Nanooks will open their season in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge Aug. 17-18 in Honolulu with matches against the University of Hawaii-Hilo, Hawaii Pacific University, and two matches against Chaminade.