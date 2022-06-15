The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team will welcome Bryan Nguyen this fall as the third signee of coach Greg Sparling’s class.
Nguyen, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Milpitas, California, will join the Nanooks from San Jose City College.
“Bryan does a great job offensively and defensively,” Sparling said. “On the offensive end he is capable of making shots, and more importantly, he distributes the basketball to his team at a high rate. In addition, he plays defense extremely hard and pressures the basketball.”
Nguyen spent two seasons at San Jose City College. During his career, he has averaged 7.3 points per game, shooting 39.1% from the field, 39.6% from 3-point range and 72% from the free-throw line.
As a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, Nguyen averaged 8.4 points per game, shooting 38.9% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range. He added depth on both sides of the ball, tallying 149 assists for an average of 5.3 per game and 72 steals for an average of 2.6 per game.
Nguyen helped lead SJCC to a 22-7 record, with the team going 8-4 in the Coast Conference and taking a trip to the second round of the Regional Tournament.
The Nanooks are coming off a 14-15 season that included a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title and NCAA Division II tournament wins over CSU-San Marcos and Azusa Pacific. The Nanooks eventually fell to Chico State 70-52 in the West Regional Final.