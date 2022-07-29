Largen 0730

The University of Alaska Fairbanks and men’s ice hockey coach Erik Largen have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will lock in Largen behind the Nanooks’ bench through the 2025-26 season.

“I would like to thank Dr. Brock Anundson and Dr. Dan White (UAF Chancellor) for their continued support of our hockey program.” Largen said. “We still have things we want to accomplish as a program and I’m excited to continue working towards them with our great staff and student-athletes. It has been an honor to lead this program and I look forward to building on the great traditions of Nanooks hockey both on and off the ice.”

