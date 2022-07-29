The University of Alaska Fairbanks and men’s ice hockey coach Erik Largen have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will lock in Largen behind the Nanooks’ bench through the 2025-26 season.
“I would like to thank Dr. Brock Anundson and Dr. Dan White (UAF Chancellor) for their continued support of our hockey program.” Largen said. “We still have things we want to accomplish as a program and I’m excited to continue working towards them with our great staff and student-athletes. It has been an honor to lead this program and I look forward to building on the great traditions of Nanooks hockey both on and off the ice.”
Largen completed his fourth year as the bench boss of Alaska in 2021-22. He led the ‘’Nooks into their first fully independent season since 1993-94 and posted a 14-18-2 record, including a 10-5-2 record in the 2022 half of the schedule. The season’s highlights included a 4-4 OT tie at No. 4 Denver, a 3-2 win at No. 8 Minnesota, and a 3-0-1 record against independent rival Arizona State.
Over his four-year career as head coach, the ’Nooks hockey team also holds a 3.5 GPA average, including a 3.58 during the 2020-21 year and a 3.56 GPA in the 2021-22 season.
“Today is a great day for the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Nanooks hockey as we announce the extension of Coach Largen’s contract,” Anundson said. “Erik is an excellent coach and a proven leader for our program and student-athletes.”