UAF VB 0911

UAF’s Kristina Head (No. 15) attacks the ball between a pair of Saint Martin’s defenders during the Nanooks’ four-set win on Saturday afternoon. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team faced an uphill battle to beat Saint Martin University in four sets Saturday afternoon in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

The Nanooks rallied for two set wins —25-15 and 25-22 — after losing the first set 25-20. Falling behind the fourth, a barrage of UAF points, including two clutch blocks from Elizabeth Jackson, sent the Nanooks on a 9-2 run.