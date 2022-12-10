UAF HKC 1210b

UAF’s Brady Risk (No. 11) celebrates a first-period goal in the Nanooks’ 5-2 win over Alaska Anchorage on Friday.

It took a while, but the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup college hockey series finally heated up Friday night at the Carlson.

After two periods of solid offensive hockey, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves started to get physical, just like the old days of the storied hockey rivalry.