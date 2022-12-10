It took a while, but the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup college hockey series finally heated up Friday night at the Carlson.
After two periods of solid offensive hockey, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves started to get physical, just like the old days of the storied hockey rivalry.
It was the first meeting between the two schools in more than 1,000 days and in the end, the Nanooks emerged with a 5-2 victory in front of 2,712 avid fans.
“It’s important to protect your home court and things are only going to intensify with each game,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said. “Things got rough and tumble in the third period and we’re going to have to step up our game tomorrow (Saturday) night because I know they will.”
Brady Risk scored a pair of power-play goals, Zachary Power and Harrison Israels each scored even-strength goals and Colin Doyle put one in an empty net to account for the Nanooks offense.
“I thought we started slow, but then our power play generated the momentum in our favor for the final 40 minutes,” Largen said.
Risk’s first power-play goal came on a blast from the left faceoff circle to give the Nanooks a 1-0 lead in the first period and he second came on a rebound to put Alaska ahead 3-1 in the second period.
“The power play is not rocket science,” Largen said. “You’ve got to get shots on goal and get to the net for rebounds and that’s what we did tonight.”
UAA was 0 for 2 on the power play.
The Nanooks outshot the Seawolves 40-20 on the night, including a 33-15 margin over the final two minutes.
Game 2 of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup series between the Nanooks, 6-7-2 overall, and Seawolves, 2-9-0, is at 7:07 tonight at the Carlson Center.
After the Nanooks took a 1-0 lead in a rather lackluster first period on Risk’s first power-play goal of the game, things heated up offensively in the second period as the two teams combined for five goals as Alaska built its lead to 4-2.
The first four goals, two by each team, came in a span of just more than five minutes.
The Nanooks went up 2-0 when Zachary Power scored his first goal of the season as he jammed the puck past Anchorage goalie Nolan Kent 2:21 after the puck dropped with assists going to Chase Dubois and Will Hillfiker.
Alaska Anchorage coach Matt Shashby challenged the score claiming goaltender interference, but after the officials reviewed the play the goal stood.
A little more than two minutes later, Alaska Anchorage got its first goal of this season’s Governor’s Cup when Ben Almquist knocked a rebound past Nanooks netminder Matt Radomsky.
Risk’s second power-play goal of the game came at 6:49 over the second off assists Israels and Jonny Sorenson, but Anchorage cut the deficit to 3-2 on a goal by Carson Kosobud.
Ironically, Kosobud’s two penalties turned into Alaska’s two power-play goals.
The Nanooks regained a two-goal advantage at16:03 on Israels sixth goal of the season off assists from Sorenson and Xavier Jean-Louis.
The Nanooks dominated the third period and didn’t allow a shot on goal until the final three minutes when Anchorage pulled goaltender Nolan Kent. Shortly after Anchorage failed to score on a great opportunity, Doyle deposited the puck into an empty net at 18:25 of the third to complete the Nanooks offensive output. Payton Matsui and Kyle Gaffney earned assists.
Garrett Pyke and TJ Lloyd earned assists on Risk’s first power play goal.
Nanooks goalie Matt Radomsky registered 18 saves on the night, while Kent made 35 saves for the Seawolves.