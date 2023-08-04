The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team is bringing in four new defenders for the upcoming season.
The new arrivals include: Dawson Bruneski, Caleb MacDonald, Derek Pys and Broten Sabo.
Bruneski is a graduate transfer who joins the Nanooks after spending the previous four years at the University of Maine.
Over his four years at Maine, Bruneski accumulated eight points. He finished his senior season with career high +1 plus/minus.
He chose to join the Nanooks after the team had a strong campaign last year.
“I chose Alaska because they proved last year that they have a ten to compete in the tournament and contend for a championship,” Bruneski said in a press release by UAF.
“As a graduate-transfer, you cannot ask for much more than that.”
MacDonald is a freshman from Cambridge, Ontario. He spent his last three seasons with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).
This last season for the Wolverines, MacDonald was a force. He skated in 59 games and finished with 59 points, nine of which were goals.
Nanooks’ head coach Erik Largen shared in the press release that he believes MacDonald can make an immediate impact. “Caleb is just beginning to scratch the surface of where he can get to as a player,” Largen said in the release.
“He is someone who is hard to play against and can use his feet, shot and instincts to help create offense from the back end. He is going to have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for our club.”
Pys is another freshman, Ontario-native joining the Nanooks defense.
He spent the 2022-2023 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL. Last season Pys finished with three goals and 11 assists in 27 games played.
“I chose Fairbanks because of the values and camaraderie both the school and team expresses, and also the landscape of Alaska itself.” Pys said in the press release.
Rounding out the new defenders is Broten Sabo, a freshman from Rosemount, Minnesota. He spent his last three seasons playing for the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League.
Sabo accumulated 160 career games while in the NAHL. Last season he finished with 41 points in 51 games. He scored 10 goals of his own and assisted on another 31.
The Nanooks start their season with a high-profile clash with the University of Denver on October 7.
