New Nanook defenders

Courtesy of Nanooks Athletics

Pictured starting from the left: Dawson Bruneski, Caleb MacDonald, Derek Pys and Broten Sabo.

 Courtesy of Nanooks Athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team is bringing in four new defenders for the upcoming season.

The new arrivals include: Dawson Bruneski, Caleb MacDonald, Derek Pys and Broten Sabo.