University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic skier Mariel Pulles won the gold medal in the 1.5-kilometer sprint Sunday at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Representing her home country of Estonia, Pulles completed the final in a time of 2 minutes, 54.57 seconds. She finished 0.67 seconds ahead of runner-up Tiia Olkkonen of Finland.
“I was hoping (to win a medal) actually,” Pulles, a junior on the Nanooks squad, said. “But you never know what’s going to happen in sprinting because there are so many falls and poles breaking… so, I’m happy.”
After placing fifth in qualifying, Pulles won her quarterfinal heat with a time of 2:58.36 seconds and placed second in her semifinal in 2:59.05.
Fairbanks native Anne O’Hara and her U.S. National teammates were back in the win column at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday.
Standing at 2-1 after the second day of round-robin competition, Team USA beat Switzerland 7-5 Sunday. Their 3-1 record is tied for third with South Korea, who defeated them in extra ends on Saturday evening, behind unbeaten China and Great Britain.
The 21-year-old West Valley High graduate and her teammates will have two matches today – at 5 a.m. Alaska Standard Time vs. Spain and at 3 p.m. against Australia. All of the World University Games competition can be viewed for free by registering at www.fisu.tv.