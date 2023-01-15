Women’s Cross Country Sprint Free at 2023 FISU World University Games

UAF junior Mariel Pulles (No. 7) hugs runner-up Tia Olkkonen (7) of Finland after winning gold in the women’s sprint free during the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York on Sunday. Porter Binks/FISU Games

 Porter Binks

University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic skier Mariel Pulles won the gold medal in the 1.5-kilometer sprint Sunday at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Representing her home country of Estonia, Pulles completed the final in a time of 2 minutes, 54.57 seconds. She finished 0.67 seconds ahead of runner-up Tiia Olkkonen of Finland.