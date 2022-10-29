The University of Alaska Fairbanks broke out of its slump with a 2-1 win in the first of a two-game series at Northern Michigan University in Marquette Friday night.
The Nanooks had won just one game in five previous tries dating back to a 3-2 overtime loss at St. Thomas on Oct. 8.
The first period was uneventful ending with nothing on the scoreboard and only one power play attempt. The Nanooks went a man up at 13:28 after a boarding call against Michael Colella, but couldn’t take advantage against the Wildcats.
By the end of the first 20 minutes of play, UAF had outshot the hosts 12-6.
Former Fairbanks Ice Dog Jonny Sorenson, wearing No. 4, made his fourth goal of the season at the 4-minute mark of the second period to give the Nanooks a 1-0 lead.
Speaking at intermission with KSUA radio, Sorenson noted that the team is still developing its chemistry.
“With so many young guys and a couple of transfers, you never know how it’s going to turn out,” the graduate transfer who’s working on his MBA said. “I think we just did a good job from the coaches on down, just working hard early on… making sure we get our relationship going well.”
Other than Sorenson’s goal in the second period, neither team could find the back of the net. That included the Nanooks killing three power plays on penalties against Arvills Bergmanis —two for interference and once for tripping.
The second period ended with UAF up 1-0 even though the Wildcats had a 12-6 shot advantage in the period against Nanook goalie Matt Radomsky.
In a pregame interview with KSUA, Nanooks coach Erik Largen said opting to go with Radomsky in goal was “an easy choice” given his 166 saves to date. He also shook up the lineup by inserting forward Matt Koethe.
The strategy worked as the Nanooks yielded just one goal — a power-play shot by Joey Larson with 13:56 to go with Harrison Israels sitting in the penalty box for holding.
The teams remained tied for roughly 10 minutes until Largen’s gamble paid off with 4:30 remaining in the game.
That’s when Koethe scored the winning goal, an even-strength shot assisted by Sorenson and T.J. Lloyd.
Northern Michigan pulled its goalie with 1:05 to play, but only UAF managed a shot by Israels during the final flurry of action.
The series gives the Nanooks an opportunity to prove themselves against one of the seven teams that left UAF, the University of Alaska-Anchorage, and the University of Alabama playing as independents after the dissolution of their former conference.
Northern Michigan along with Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, and Minnesota State-Mankato voted to leave the Western Collegiate Hockey Association to form a Central Collegiate Hockey Association league. Bemidji State and St. Thomas have since joined the CCHA.