After a tough start to the college hockey season, the Alaska Nanooks may be finding their stride.
The Nanooks lost 12 of their first 13 games this season, but they captured their second straight win against the Rensselaer Polytechnic Engineers on Tuesday night at the Carlson Center.
Alaska scored two goals 72 seconds apart late in the first period and freshman Connor Mylymock tallied the game-winning goal breaking a 2-2 tie in the third as the Nanooks skated to a 3-2 victory on a night when the temperature outside the arena hovered near 35 below.
“I thought we played really well from start to finish,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said via cell phone following the win. “We had a couple of lapses but it was one of our better efforts, if not the best, we’ve had this season, especially in the offensive zone.”
The Nanooks outshot the Engineers 33-17 on the night and all three of the goals came while the two teams were skating at even strength.
“I’ve got to give our guys credit to sticking with it,” Largen said. “And having the puck start to go in the net is building confidence in what we can
The Nanooks hadn’t scored more than two goals in a game until Saturday night’s 4-0 win over the Engineers. Now Alaska has scored seven goals in the past two games.
With the score tied 2-2, Mylymock, a freshman from Wilcox, Saskatchewan, Canada who played for the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, scored his first career goal for the Nanooks at 14:37 of the third period.
Linemates Colin Doyle and Caleb Hite assisted on the game-winning goal.
“They had an extended offensive possession and were really cycling the puck well,” Largen said. “Mylymock used his body to take the puck to the net and got it past the goalie.”
Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals stopped 15 of 17 shots that came his way to earn his second straight win. RPI goalie Linden Marshall registered 30 saves on the night.
Trailing 1-0 after RPI’s Zach Dubinsky put the puck in the net at 8:47 of the first period, the Nanooks scored twice in 72 seconds to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
“We had two very good back-to-back offensive shifts,” Largen said. “The guys were really working the puck well to get good scoring chances.”
Chase Dubois scored his second goal of the season off assists from Arvils Bergmanis and Jordan Muzzillo at the 16:21 mark.
Brady Risk’s third goal of the season into the top corner of the net, came at the 17:33 mark off assists from Filip Fornaa Svennson and Didrik Henbrant. It was Fornaa’s seventh assist of the season and he became the first Alaska player to register 10 points this year.
Justin Adammo got the Engineers even at 2-2 with his fifth goal of the year at the 14:35 mark of the second period.
Alaska was 0 for 3 on the power play, while RPI was 0 for 4.
The two teams wrapped up their four-game series on Wednesday night at the Carlson Center.