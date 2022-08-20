HONOLULU — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team opened the season with a convincing 3-0 sweep of the University of Hawaii-Hilo.

The Nanooks swept the Vulcans 25-22, 25-19, 25-11. The Vulcans returned 10 players from last year’s squad that was 17-7 overall and 14-6 in the Pac-West Conference.