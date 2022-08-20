HONOLULU — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team opened the season with a convincing 3-0 sweep of the University of Hawaii-Hilo.
The Nanooks swept the Vulcans 25-22, 25-19, 25-11. The Vulcans returned 10 players from last year’s squad that was 17-7 overall and 14-6 in the Pac-West Conference.
A spread offense played a key part in the Nanooks victory as Karli Nielson, Ella Bines and Kristina Head combined for 22 of the Nanooks 33 kills. Nielson led the way in game one with eight kills while the two freshmen each picked up seven in their blue and gold debut.
Elizabeth Jackson added five kills in the middle while Rilee White dished out four more. Elena Guc rounded out the offensive firepower with a pair of kills in her debut.
The Vulcans took the momentum early with an 8-4 lead in game one before UAF fought their way back to even at 12. A see-saw battle through 20-20, the Nanook scored the next three points and eventually took the game 25-22.
In game two, a pair of Jackson kills stretched the UAF lead to 15-10. They never trailed from that point to take a 25-19 win.
The third and final set game was all UAF. The Nanooks stretched an early lead to 10-3 on two aces by Head and a pair of kills from Nielson. UAF went on another tear, stretching their lead to 16-8 and eventually 21-11 behind a handful of Hawaii Hilo attack and service-errors. Elena Guc and Jackson picked up a pair of kills to make it 24-15 and clinched the match on an attack error by Hilo.
Ainsley Smith and Taylor Overn shared the load at setter as each posted 13 assists in game one. Smith added seven digs while Overn added three digs and two service-aces.
Jessa Long posted a game-high 11 digs in her debut while also adding five assists.
After a late game Friday night with Chaminade, the Nanooks will have matches today against Hawaii Pacific (3 p.m.) and again with Chaminade (9:30 p.m.)