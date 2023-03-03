The University of Alaska Fairbanks stayed on track to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA Division I hockey tournament this month after defeating the Lindenwood University Lions on Friday night at the Carlson Center.
Although the Nanooks dominated puck possession throughout the game and launched 51 shots at Lions golatender Trent Burnham, their 21st win of the season was anything but easy.
The Nanooks trailed 1-0 after the first period, but scored three unanswered goals in the second period and went on to claim a 4-1 victory over the Lions, who entered the game tied for 60th among the 61 NCAA Division I hockey teams in the Pairwise standings.
“I thought we played well the entire night, but they jumped on us for that first goal and made things difficult for us,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said, following the all-important victory. “Our guys stuck with it, got a couple of bounces in the second period and did what they needed to do to give us another victory.”
Despite the win, the 21-10-2 Nanooks dropped one spot in the Pairwise rankings, which replicate the formula the NCAA Division I hockey committee uses to select and seed the 16 national tournament teams. Notre Dame, an opening-night winner over Michigan State in the first round of the Big 10 Conference tournament, relegated the Nanooks to the No. 13 spot going into tonight’s games.
The Nanooks and Fighting Irish split a two-game series earlier in this season in South Bend, Indiana.
“All we know and care about is that we have to win again Saturday night,” Largen said of the final game of the regular season against Lindenwood at 7:07 at the Carlson Center. “We need to get that win on Senior Send-Off and then we’ll see what happens after that.”
The Nanooks outshot the Lions 51-13 on Friday night, but you never would have known it at the end of the first period as Lindenwood went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead on an Adam Comquest goal midway through the first period.
Lindenwood goalie Burnham, of Anchorage, had a perfect 13 saves in the opening period and finished the night with 47 saves.
Alaska goalie Matt Radomsky stopped 12 shots to earn his 21 st victory of the year.
The Nanooks finally solved Burnham and got the two goals they needed to earn the win in the first five minutes of the second period. AJ McAuley scored the game-tying goal at 2:50 of the second period off assists from Simon Falk and Kyle Gaffney.
Just 2:05 later, Karl Falk netted the game-winning goal with help from Anton Rubtsov and Payton Matsui.
Brady Risk put the Nanooks ahead 3-1 in the final minute of the second period with assists going to Jonny Sorenson and Garret Pike.
The Nanooks didn’t put the game away until the 18:42 mark of the final period when Harrison Israels put the puck in the net off assists from Risk and Sorenson.