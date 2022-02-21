Saturday was not a good day to be an Alaska Nanooks basketball fan.
Both the men’s and women’s teams were soundly defeated on the road against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foes.
The Nanooks suffered a 95-72 loss to intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage in the men’s game at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, while the women dropped an 83-58 decision at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Both Alaska teams play three home games this week, which is the final week of the regular season.
The Nanook men entertain Seattle Pacific University tonight (Monday), Saint Martin’s University on Thursday and Western Oregon University on Saturday in the Alaska Airlines Center in the Patty Center on the UAF campus.
The Alaska women have a rematch with Simon Fraser on Tuesday, followed by a game against Saint Martin’s on Thursday and the regular-season finale against Western Oregon on Saturday.
No matter what happens this week, both teams are scheduled to play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships the first weekend of March in the Seattle area.
Nanooks men
The Nanooks stayed with the Seawolves for about the first eight minutes, trailing 21-18, but Anchorage scored 21 straight points over the next seven minutes to put the game away before halftime.
The Seawolves led 55-28 at the break and never let the Nanooks get close in the second half.
Anchorage shot 56.9 percent from the field (33 for 58) and a superb 61.3 percent (19 for 31) from 3-point range. The Seawolves were also 83.3 percent from the foul line (10 for 12).
On the other hand, the Nanooks shot 44.6 percent from the field (25 for 56), 30.8 percent from 3-point range (4 for 13) and 81.8 percent from the foul line (18 for 22).
The Nanooks did outscore the Seawolves 43-40 in the second half and outrebounded Anchorage 30-26 on the night.
The loss dropped the Nanooks to 7-13 on the season and 4-10 in GNAC play. Anchorage improved to 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the GNAC.
It was the only regular season matchup between the two teams. The game in Fairbanks was canceled due to health and safety protocols.
Al Garrity came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points for Alaska Anchorage Saturday night. Hunter Sweet and Tobin Karlberg added 18 points apiece and David Rowlands chipped in 14.
The Nanooks were led by 17 points and nine rebounds from Abdullahi Mohamed. Shadeed Shabazz tallied 14 points, while Coleman Sparling registered 12 points and nine rebounds. Jahvonta Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Nanooks.
Alaska women
Playing without two regulars, first-year players Pearle Green of Galena and Destiny Reimers of Anchorage, the Nanooks couldn’t keep up with Simon Fraser.
The home team took a 24-19 lead after the first quarter and put the game away by going on a 25-9 run in the second quarter to take a 49-28 lead at intermission.
Jessica Wisotski scored a game-high 21 points for Simon Fraser, while Sophie Klassen came off the bench to register 18. Simon Fraser outrebounded the Nanooks 50-35.
Claudia Diez Marti led Alaska with a 19-point effort. Suvannah Huerta tallied 12 points and Paola Perez-Mendoza chipped in 11. Emma Wass had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Nanooks.
Alaska fell to 2-17 on the season and 1-13 in GNAC play. Simon Fraser improved to 11-12 on the year and 7-7 in conference action.