The Alaska Nanooks did it again Thursday afternoon at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Seattle.
After defeating seventh-seeded Simon Fraser in overtime on Thursday in the opening round, the 10th-seeded Nanooks stunned the second-seeded Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Seattle Pacific University.
Trailing by two points at halftime, the Nanooks played a near-flawless second half in rolling to an 83-62 victory to advance to Friday night’s semifinals against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.
Alaska Anchorage advanced to the semifinals with an 88-75 win against Seattle Pacific on Thursday evening. The Seawolves defeated the Nanooks in their only regular season meeting two weeks ago in Anchorage.
In other men’s quarterfinal action on Thursday, No. 8 seed Western Oregon stunned top-seeded Saint Martin’s 73-72 and Central Washington toppled Montana State Billings 74-67. Central Washington played Western Oregon in Friday’s other semifinal contest.
Friday’s winners meet tonight to decide the tournament champion and the winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II West Regional next weekend.
Trailing 32-30 at halftime on Thursday, the Nanooks outscored the Nighthawks 53-30 in the final 20 minutes to win going away. The Nanooks scored the first six points of the second half and pulled away the rest of the game.
Junior forward Adullahi Mohamed had a career night to lead the way for the Nanooks. Mohamed registered a double-double with a career high 32 points and 10 rebounds. He was 12 for 18 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He had nine defensive rebounds and three steals.
Senior guard Shadeed Shabazz had 19 points, three assists, three steals and five rebounds for Alaska. Senior forward Coleman Sparling contributed 18 points, five rebounds and two steals to the winning effort. Koby Huerta and Willie Thomas III tallied five points apiece for the Nanooks and Tybenn Sturm finished with four.
Tru Allen led Northwest Nazarene with 14 points, while Kobe Terashima and James Nelson scored 10 points apiece.
Women’s tournament
The top two seeds in the women’s tournament advanced to the semifinals as No. 1 Western Washington downed Saint Martin’s 60-54 in Thursday’s quarterfinals and No. 2 Alaska Anchorage edged Seattle Pacific 57-50.
In other quarterfinal action, Montana State Billings defeated Northwest Nazarene 69-56 and Central Washington downed Simon Fraser 91-85.
Alaska Anchorage played Central Washington in one semifinal contest Friday afternoon and Western Washington took on Montana State Billings in the other. The two winners meet tonight in the title contest.
The Nanooks were eliminated from the tournament when they lost to Seattle Pacific in Wednesday’s opening round.