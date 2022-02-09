Coleman Sparling had one of the biggest nights of his career for the Alaska men’s basketball team and it helped the Nanooks secure their third straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory on Monday night.
Led by Sparling, the Nanooks bolted out to an early lead and never looked back in rolling to a 62-38 triumph over the Montana State University Yellowjackets in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
It was the Nanooks third straight win at home and improved Alaska’s record to 4-7 in conference play and 7-10 overall heading out on the road for games at Central Washington on Thursday and at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
The Nanooks, who only had six players on their active roster for the first two games of the home stand, defeated the Western Washington Vikings on Thursday and Simon Fraser University of British Columbia on Saturday.
Monday night, it was all Nanooks right from the start.
Tybenn Sturm hit a 3-pointer 45 seconds into the game and the Nanooks bolted out to a 15-2 lead that the Yellowjackets never challenged.
Sparling had his third straight double-double performance to lead the Nanooks. He scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds He was 8 for 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from 3-point range to go along with two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Abdullahi Mohamed added 14 points for the Nanooks on 6 for 11 shooting from the floor. He had three rebounds and two assists.
Shadeed Shabazz, Alaska’s leading scorer, and Willie Thomas III returned to the court after sitting out the last two games.
Shabazz had six rebounds, three assists and five steals to go along with five points in 24 minutes off the bench. Thomas scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Koby Huerta added eight points and two assists for Alaska.
No Montana State Billings player had more than six points as the Yellowjackets were just 11 for 51 from the field (21.4 percent) and 3 for 29 from 3-point range (10.3 percent).
The Nanooks led 38-18 at halftime and outscored the Yellowjackets 24-18 in the second half to put the game away
The loss dropped the Yellowjackets 10-10 on the season and 6-4 in conference action.