The frustration keeps mounting for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team.
The Nanooks saw another late-game rally come up short on Saturday evening against the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets.
Alaska came back from a 12-point deficit early in the second half to take the lead with 3:09 remaining but failed to sustain the momentum as the host Yellowjackets went on an 11-0 run to close out the game and claim a 73-64 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory in front of 284 fans at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Koby Huerta led the way for the Nanooks with a 20-point performance that included 6 for 9 shooting from 3-point range. Quin Barnard was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points, but no other Alaska players scored in double figures.
Shadeed Shabazz, Alaska’s leading scorer this season, was held to just nine points on the night. Shabazz had three assists and three steals, but also committed five turnovers.
Coleman Sparling had a team-high six rebounds to go along with his six points, but the Nanooks were outrebounded by the Yellowjackets, 34-26, and that was the biggest statistical difference in the game.
The Nanooks shot 22 of 51 from the field (43.1 percent) and were 14 for 27 (51.9 percent) from 3-point range.
Carrington Wiggins poured in a game-high 28 points for Montana State-Billings, while adding four assists and four rebounds.
Brent Finn came off the bench to register 15 points for the Yellowjackets, with Damen Thacker adding 14 points, three assists and three steals to the winning effort.
The loss dropped the Nanooks 4-10 on the season and 1-7 in conference play. Montana State Billings improved to 8-9 on the season and 4-3 in the GNAC.
The Nanooks return home to host the Western Washington Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Simon Fraser University of British Columbia at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
For more information on Alaska Nanooks athletic programs, please go to www.alaskananooks.com.