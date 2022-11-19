California State University-Monterey Bay’s Joe Wall posted his first collegiate double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cal State Monterey Bay to a thrilling 80–77 win over Alaska Fairbanks on Day 1 of the 2022 Otter Invitational Friday night in The Kelp Bed.
Wall’s totals both were career highs, and the Otters needed all of it to hold off the pesky Nanooks. CSUMB also got 14 points apiece from Levi Frankland and J.R. Schilling and nine assists from Jailen Nelson.
The Otters owned the biggest lead of the night at 41–32 thanks to a Wall 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half. Each time CSUMB threatened to pull away, however, UAF responded, and neither team led by more than three points over the final six minutes of regulation.
In fact, the lead changed hands seven times in the final five minute. The Nanooks, who trailed 38-32 at the half, took the lead at 77-76 with 20 seconds left on a step-back jumper by Paul Johnson.
But a Frankland jumper gave the Otters the lead for good at 78–77 with 12 seconds remaining. Nelson drew a charge on Isaac Garcia on the ensuing UAF possession and a pair of Otter free throws accounted for the final margin. Demarcus Hall-Scriven was able to get off a three-point attempt that missed as the buzzer sounded.
Abdullahi Mohamed had 21 points to lead the Nanooks, while Jaycson Bereal added 16. Hall-Shriven was also in double points with 12.
Wall, a senior transfer from Seattle University, has made quite an entrance for CSUMB, scoring 20–plus points in his first three games as an Otter. He is the first player in CSUMB history to accomplish that feat. He is the first Otter to score 20 in three consecutive games since Jordan May did so last season.
The Nanooks, who fell to 1-2, will be in action at The Kelp Bed again today as they play CSU-East Bay. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.
They’ll open their home season next Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Texas A&M International.