UAF BKC 1119

CSU-Monterey Bay’s Jailen Nelson is guarded by the Nanooks’ Isaac Garcia during UAF’s 80-77 loss to the Otters on Friday night at Monterey Bay, Calif. Katie Tozier / CSUMB Athletics

 Katie Tozier / CSUMB Athletics

California State University-Monterey Bay’s Joe Wall posted his first collegiate double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cal State Monterey Bay to a thrilling 80–77 win over Alaska Fairbanks on Day 1 of the 2022 Otter Invitational Friday night in The Kelp Bed.

Wall’s totals both were career highs, and the Otters needed all of it to hold off the pesky Nanooks. CSUMB also got 14 points apiece from Levi Frankland and J.R. Schilling and nine assists from Jailen Nelson.