A big second half rally came up just short for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Trailing by as many as 10 in the first half and five in the second half against the Hawaii Pacific Sharks, the Nanooks rallied to tie the score late in the game, but HPU’s Jackson Young scored on an offensive rebound with less than a second remaining to give the Sharks a 65-63 victory.
The heartbreaking loss put the Nanooks at 0-2 on the season after a loss to the host Chaminade Silverswords on Saturday in the GNAC/Pac West Challenge.
After falling behind 26-16 with six minutes remaining in the first half, the Nanooks outscored the Sharks 17-4 and went into the break with a 33-30 lead.
Hawaii Pacific led most of the second half but couldn’t put the pesky Nanooks away. Alaska tied the score at 63-63 on a free throw by Abdullahi Mohamed with 34 seconds remaining.
Mohamed missed the second free throw and Hawaii Pacific grabbed the rebound and eventually called time out with 17 seconds remaining.
Roman Young missed an inside shot with time running down, but Jackson Young corralled the rebound and put in the game-winning basket.
Quin Barnard had the hot hand for the Nanooks with a game-high 20 points. Barnard was 6-for-8 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
Coleman Sparling and Mohamed added nine points apiece for Alaska, while Koby Huerta and Jahvonta Jones added seven apiece. Sparling and Mohamed grabbed five rebounds apiece for the Nanooks.
Jackson Young and Roman Young led the Sharks with 11 points apiece. Jackson Young’s game-winner was his only rebound of the game. Rodney Hounshell scored 10 points for the winners.
In Sunday’s other GNAC/Pac West Challenge contest, Chaminade rolled to a 62-47 victory over Alaska Anchorage.
Chaminade was 2-0 in the Challenge, while UAA and HPU were 1-1 and the Nanooks were 0-2.
The Nanooks will be looking for their first wins of the season this weekend when they travel to California to play Sonoma State on Friday and Cal State East Bay on Saturday. Both games will be played in Rohnert Park, home of Sonoma State.
