Senior guard Shadeed Shabazz turned in another standout performance for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory.
Shabazz poured in 28 points and registered five steals, but the Nanooks dropped a 79-76 Great Northwest Conference contest against Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Shabazz’s effort couldn’t overcome a pair of double-double efforts by Simon Fraser’s Wlfried Balata and Julian Roche, who combined to score 30 points and grab 25 rebounds to help lead their team to victory.
The Nanooks, coming off an emotional 97-95 victory against Central Washington last Saturday in Fairbanks, dropped to 4-8 on the season and 1-5 in conference.
With the win, Simon Fraser improved to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in GNAC play.
Alaska returns home to host intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center on the UAF campus.
Shabazz was 8 for 20 from the field on Tuesday, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 10 for 11 from the free throw line. His five steals doubled more than any other player in the game.
Quin Barnard came off the bench to score 16 points for the Naanooks, including a perfect 4 for 4 performance from 3-point range. Willie Thomas III was the only other Alaska player in double figures with 10 points. Coleman Sparling led Alaska with nine rebounds to go along with his six points.
Balata led Simon Fraser with 18 points and 15 rebounds. He was 6 for 6 from the foul line. Roche had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Simon Fraser outrebounded Alaska 43-32 and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, including five by Roche and three by Balata.
Jahmal Wright added 12 points for the winners and Josiah Mastandrea chipped in 10.
Simon Fraser emerged from halftime with a 34-30 lead and extended the margin to 11 points, 55-44, when Mastandrea canned a 3-pointer with 12:54 remaining in the game.
The Nanooks scored seven straight points in the span of a little more than a minute to get back in the game. Alaska took a 74-73 lead on a Barnard 3-pointer with 2:38 to play, but that was the only the Nanooks led in the second half.
A pair of free throws by Balata put Simon Fraser ahead for good, 75-74, with 2:15 remaining. A Shabazz basket with 1:21 remaining allowed Alaska to come within one, 77-76 with 1:21 to go.
Sparling’s defensive rebound with 54 seconds remaining gave the Nanooks a chance to take the lead, but a Shabazz turnover put the ball back in the hands of Simon Fraser.
Balata was fouled on an offensive rebound with three seconds left and he converted both free throws to account for the final margin.
Shabazz’s 3-point attempt to tie the score at the buzzer was off target allowing Simon Fraser to claim the win.
Women’s schedule
Tonight’s Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Simon Fraser University program, according to a press release on the UAF website.
The Nanooks are still scheduled to play Western Washington University at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center.
For more information on all the Nanooks athletic teams, go to www.alaskananooks.com.