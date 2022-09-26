The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has named the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Jessa Long its Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
In eight sets the graduate transfer posted 64 digs for an average of 32 per game and 7.75 digs/set.
"We couldn't be happier for Jessa and her teammates," coach Brian Scott said. "It has been exciting to see her evolution as she gets comfortable with the team and as we develop systems around her abilities. I think this is just the beginning of great things to come for Jessa and her teammates."
Against Simon Fraser on Sep. 22 she posted 28 digs, seven assists and three service aces. The Nanooks grabbed a 3-1 win over the Red Leafs.
Long posted a historic day in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Western Washington, she picked up 34 digs, tying the fourth-most digs in a single game by a Nanook. She tied Allison Oddy, who dug 34 balls on Sept. 24, 2009 and Oct. 29, 2011. Long added two assists against Western Washington.
Her 34 digs in a four-set match is tied for the 10th-most in the NCAA Division II this season. She now has a GNAC-leading 319 digs on the season, and sits second in the conference a 4.62 digs/set average. Her 319 digs also puts her in fifth place nationally in NCAA Division II.
The Nanooks next face No. 11 Alaska Anchorage Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.