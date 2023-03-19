Sticking solely to the Pairwise Rankings in its announcement, the NCAA Tournament selection committee denied the University of Alaska Fairbanks entry into the field of 16 teams that will compete for a national hockey championship.
“The selection of the 16 teams is a fairly simple task for us,” committee chairman Jeff Schulman, the athletics director at the University of Vermont, said Sunday during the selection show that aired on ESPNU. “We rely heavily on the Pairwise formula... Our work really begins when it comes to placing the teams in the regionals.”
With that revelation, viewers learned the seven members on the committee —for this year at least — ignored factors such as overtime wins, close wins or losses, how a team finishes a season, and any other aspect of human evaluation that goes into the comparable work of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball Tournaments’ work.
Human effort input into a computer formula determines the teams that are rewarded.
With regard to Alaska Fairbanks, Schulman’s clichéd comments carried an air of indifference.
“Alaska was the last (actually first) team out as a result of some of the championship results,” he said. “Alaska had an amazing year, won 22 games as an independent, had a great year, so it’s always hard on teams that do have great years that don’t make the tournament.”
UAF ended up 15th in the Pairwise Standings, but was bumped by two conference tournament champions with automatic bids. No. 25 Colgate won the ECAC and No. 41 Canisius won the Atlantic Hockey tournaments.
While the Nanooks had anticipated the bad news —Sunday afternoon’s selection show watch party was canceled shortly after Colgate beat Harvard 3-2 on Saturday — it was still a disappointing outcome for coach Erik Largen’s squad.
“I really believe this team would have been a bad matchup for anyone in the tournament,” said Largen, whose claim is supported by road wins at No. 4 Denver and a pair of one-goal losses at No. 8 Penn State. “I am very proud of the character and grit of this group. This has been one of my favorite teams I have ever been a part of. The fact we did not make the tournament does not take away from the accomplishments of the players: 22 wins, a 12th straight Governor’s Cup and wins on the road against Top 20 programs (Denver and No. 17 Notre Dame.)
“I truly believe this is just the beginning of even greater things for Nanook hockey.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.