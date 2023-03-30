University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey coach Erik Largen is a finalist for the Penrose Award, given annually to the American Hockey Coaches Association NCAA Div. I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.
Largen, a first-time finalist for the award, led the Nanooks to a 22-10-2 record and a 15th-place finish in the Pairwise Rankings. UAF’s season highlights included wins over Top 20 opponents Denver and Notre Dame, in addition to a six-game sweep of Alaska-Anchorage.
The 22 wins is tied for the third-most in program history and is the most by a Nanooks team since the 2001-02 season. UAF played 21 of its 34 games on the road and set a new road-win record going 12-8-1 on visiting ice while maintaining a 10-2-1 record at home in the Carlson Center.
Other finalists are Pat Ferschweiler of Western Michigan; Bob Motzko of Minnesota; Brandon Naurato of Michigan; Jay Pandolfo of Boston University; Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac; Joe Shawhan of Michigan Tech; and Wayne Wilson of RIT.
The award will be presented April 26 at the 2023 AHCA Convention in Naples, Fla.
No Nanooks coach has ever won the Penrose Award.