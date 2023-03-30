Largen 0330

Erik Largen, a first-time finalist for the Penrose Award, led the Nanooks to a 22-10-2 record. UAF ATHLETICS FILE PHOTO

University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey coach Erik Largen is a finalist for the Penrose Award, given annually to the American Hockey Coaches Association NCAA Div. I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.

Largen, a first-time finalist for the award, led the Nanooks to a 22-10-2 record and a 15th-place finish in the Pairwise Rankings. UAF’s season highlights included wins over Top 20 opponents Denver and Notre Dame, in addition to a six-game sweep of Alaska-Anchorage.