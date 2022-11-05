Rylan 1105

UAF’s Rylan Kissell fired a perfect 600 this week for the third time of his college career, an NCAA best. THE CITAdel Sports Information Department

 The Citadel Sports Information Department

University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Rylan Kissell shot his third-career 600 in air rifle at The Citadel this week, becoming the first shooter in NCAA history to shoot three 600s in a career.

“One 600 is career milestone,” Nanooks coach Will Anti said. “Three in collegiate shooting is new territory for the sport. He becomes the first person to ever shoot more than two perfect scores in NCAA history. Equally as important I think the match was validation that the work that he’s put in is paying off and allowing him to shoot consistently well wether it’s at a World Championship, collegiate match or a day of practice.”