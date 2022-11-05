University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Rylan Kissell shot his third-career 600 in air rifle at The Citadel this week, becoming the first shooter in NCAA history to shoot three 600s in a career.
“One 600 is career milestone,” Nanooks coach Will Anti said. “Three in collegiate shooting is new territory for the sport. He becomes the first person to ever shoot more than two perfect scores in NCAA history. Equally as important I think the match was validation that the work that he’s put in is paying off and allowing him to shoot consistently well wether it’s at a World Championship, collegiate match or a day of practice.”
Kissell’s most recent 600 came during the 2022 PRC Championships.
His perfect score helped the second-ranked Nanooks to a 4,747 to 4,621 win over the 19th-ranked Citadel Thursday. That followed their 4,753 to 4,369 win in Charleston S.C. on Wednesday.
In Thursday’s smallbore discipline, UAF swept the first seven spots with five shooters topping 590. Kissell and Peter Fiori both posted a 592; Sara Karasová and Kellen McAferty took third and fourth at 591, and Rachael Charles shot a 590.
The Nanooks continue their trip east today in Morgantown, West Virginia, at The Fall Classic, hosted by the University of West Virginia and including TCU and Kentucky.