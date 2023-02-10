UAF Hockey 0211

UAF’s Kyle Gaffney (No. 34) hits the ice in front of teammate Braden Birnie during the Nanooks’ 5-3 win at Long Island University on Friday. Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks won its fifth straight hockey game Friday afternoon with a gutsy performance against the Long Island University Sharks in New York.

Trailing 2-1 midway through the first period, the Nanooks scored the next three goals and went on to claim a 5-3 victory in a game that featured at least 19 penalties, three game ejections and more than 70 minutes of time in the sin bin.