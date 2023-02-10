The University of Alaska Fairbanks won its fifth straight hockey game Friday afternoon with a gutsy performance against the Long Island University Sharks in New York.
Trailing 2-1 midway through the first period, the Nanooks scored the next three goals and went on to claim a 5-3 victory in a game that featured at least 19 penalties, three game ejections and more than 70 minutes of time in the sin bin.
“I thought our guys played really well, but it was wild for the first two periods,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said in a telephone interview following the game.
“In the second period we killed off a 5-on-3, we had a goal disallowed, scored a big goal on the power play and then had seven straight minutes to try and kill off,” Largen said. “It was probably the craziest period of hockey I’ve ever seen.”
The Nanooks have won five straight games and 11 of their last 13 to improve to 16-9-2 on the season heading into today’s rematch at the Northwell Health Ice Center in Brooklyn.
“In the first three games of this streak we found different ways to win, but these last two games we’ve played pretty well,” Largen said. “In the third period today I thought we really shut them down and didn’t give them a good scoring opportunity.”
Five Nanooks – Brady Risk, Anton Rubtsov, Matt Koethe, Simon Falk and TJ Lloyd – scored goals on Friday, while goaltender Matt Radomsky made 23 saves to earn the win.
“We’ve been scoring by committee all year long,” Largen said. “It seems like every game we’re getting big goals from different guys.”
Risk got the Nanooks off to a great start Friday, scoring 53 seconds into the game off an assist from Komuls.
Long Island garnered a 2-1 advantage scoring two goals in the span of 2:01 midway through the period to claim the lead, but the Nanooks pulled even when Rubtsov scored a power-play goal with an assist from Chase Dubois.
The Nanooks took the lead for good at 6:28 of the second period when Koethe found the back of the net with help from Lloyd and Rubtsov.
Simon Falk scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 9:53 of the second period when he popped the puck past Long Island goalie Vinnie Purpura with an assist from Brayden Nicholetts.
Shortly thereafter, the Nanooks played seven straight minutes shorthanded and Long Island finally took advantage of the situation to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The third period was tame compared to the first two, as there was only one penalty called and the only goal came when Lloyd scored into an empty net with 55 seconds left in the game. Colin Doyle was credited with an assist.
Each team scored twice on the power play. The Nanooks had seven chances and the Sharks had eight. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Sharks, who fell to 11-16-1 on the season.