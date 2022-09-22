The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team comes home to take on Simon Fraser in a lunch-time GNAC showdown in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium today at 11:30 a.m.
The Nanooks (11-4, 2-2) are fresh off a sweep on the road of the Montana State Billings volleyball team on Saturday
In addition to meeting the Red Leafs (5-7, 2-1) today, they’ll also face Western Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m. Western Washington, along with Alaska-Anchorage and Northwest Nazarene, are the lone undefeated teams in conference play. The Seawolves are ranked No. 10 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll, while the Western Washington Vikings are No. 14.
UAF has three hitters in the GNAC’s Top 20 for hitting percentage, with Kristina Head leading the trio. She sits in eighth with a .322 hit percentage, adding 123 kills in 59 sets.
Karli Nielson is 18th with a .265 hit percentage and 169 kills in 61 sets. Elizabeth Jackson is hitting .262 with 96 kills and 221 attempts, also in 61 sets.
Rilee White leads the Nanooks in kills per set, and is seventh in the league with 2.89 kills/set.
This morning’s game is a “Field Day” for elementary school-aged children who will flood the gym.
On Saturday, the Nanooks will present their first Warrior of the Month award, in partnership with Fort Wainwright.
The UAF rifle team will also unveil its 2022 PRC Championship banner before the game.