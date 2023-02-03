Should the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team find themselves on a plane bound for the GNAC Tournament in Bellingham, Washington, at the end of the month, they will most assuredly be able to look back on the final 4 minutes and 24 seconds of Thursday night’s game at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium as the moment that got them there.
Tied with Central Washington after Brock Gilbert sank a pair of free throws, the Nanooks went on a 7-0 run featuring a Paul Johnson 3-pointer sandwiched between layups by Tyler Mrus and Abdullahi Mohammed to give them the edge they needed in a 69-66 win over the Wildcats.
Bryan Nguyen atoned for a turnover with 40 seconds left by grabbing a rebound and hitting one of two free throws to secure the win.
Including their upset of Alaska Anchorage on Saturday, UAF (9-10 overall, 4-7 GNAC) is on a two-game winning streak. More importantly, they remained a half-game out of sixth place in the GNAC standings as they battle to be one of the six qualifiers for the postseason conference tournament March 2-4.
Central Washington (9-12, 5-7) and Western Washington (12-10, 5-7) are currently tied for that sixth spot. The Nanooks, meanwhile, can help their case again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium when they play host to fifth-place Northwest Nazarene (9-11, 6-6).
In a close first half, the Nanooks led for the majority of play, but never by more than two possessions. On a 15-9 run, UAF managed to hold off the Wildcats until a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Cameron McNeil gave CWU at 30-28 lead at the end of the half.
UAF gained some breathing room after a back-and-forth first eight minutes of play in the second half with a 9-2 run featuring a lay-up and 3-pointer from Jayscon Bereal Jr.
The Nanooks briefly took a double-digit lead with under 10 minutes remaining when Isaac Garcia sank a pair of free throws. But that prompted the 11-0 run that saw the Wildcats tie the game at 61-61.
The 7-0 run swung the game back in favor of UAF, keeping their postseason hoeps alive.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were Bereal Jr. with 16 points, Mohamed with 15, and Mrus with 12. Leaders for the Wildcats include Matt Poquette with 14 points, Colby Gennett with 13 and McNeil with 12.