Nanooks vs. Central Washington

UAF’s Abdullahi Mohamed tries to keep his balance as Central Washington’s Noah Pepper (No. 32) and Colby Gennett defend during Thursday’s game. 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Should the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team find themselves on a plane bound for the GNAC Tournament in Bellingham, Washington, at the end of the month, they will most assuredly be able to look back on the final 4 minutes and 24 seconds of Thursday night’s game at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium as the moment that got them there.

Tied with Central Washington after Brock Gilbert sank a pair of free throws, the Nanooks went on a 7-0 run featuring a Paul Johnson 3-pointer sandwiched between layups by Tyler Mrus and Abdullahi Mohammed to give them the edge they needed in a 69-66 win over the Wildcats.