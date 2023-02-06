UAF Hockey
Miles Jourdan / UAF Athletics

          Based on the timing and location, it’s reasonable to believe the loud roar outside the Patty Center training room early Monday morning came from the members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team receiving the news that they are the newest entrant to the U.S. College Hockey Online Top 20 poll.

          The Nanooks (15-9-2) enter the national rankings at No. 20, tied with Northeastern.