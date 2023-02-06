Based on the timing and location, it’s reasonable to believe the loud roar outside the Patty Center training room early Monday morning came from the members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team receiving the news that they are the newest entrant to the U.S. College Hockey Online Top 20 poll.
The Nanooks (15-9-2) enter the national rankings at No. 20, tied with Northeastern.
They are also on the brink of cracking the USA Today’s Top 20. There they’re sitting as the top team receiving votes (52), just behind 20th-ranked University of Massachusetts Lowell (61).
“It’s nice to get the recognition,” coach Erik Largen said. “But in reality, it’s probably based on our record and not people who have seen us play.”
Another reality is, however, that Largen’s team has earned the right to play meaningful games in their final six outings of the season, meaningful in that they’ll have an impact on whether the Nanooks are one of 16 teams that will receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament that begins March 23.
UAF sits at No. 19 in the Pairwise rankings, designed to replicate the factors the NCAA selection committee uses in picking and seeding its tournament field. Thus, earning a bid could likely require sweeping their last eight games: Friday and Saturday at No. 51 Long Island University (5-15-1), with the Sharks returning the trip with games at the Carlson Center Feb. 17-18; at No. 41 Arizona State (13-18) Feb. 24-25; and back home March 3-4 vs. No 60 Lindenwood University (5-17).
“It’s always exciting to play meaningful games this time of year, so the guys get credit for putting themselves in this position,” Largen said.
There also likely will be some scoreboard watching in the next few weeks, specifically among teams ranked 14th through 18th in the Pairwise rankings. As for now, those are:
No. 14 Michigan State (15-13-2) with two games at No. 4 Michigan and two home games against No. 39 Wisconsin.
No. 14 (tie) Connecticut (17-8-3) with three games (one home/two away) vs. No 47 New Hampshire; one at home vs. No. 56 Alaska Anchorage; and a home and away game with No. 26 Boston College.
No. 16 Omaha (14-10-2) with two vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State and two at No. 20 North Dakota before their conference tournament.
No. 17 Notre Dame (13-14-3) with two at home vs. No. 8 Ohio State and two at No. 4 Michigan.
No. 18 RIT (19-8-1) with two at No. 43 Niagara; two in Rochester with No. 58 Bentley and two more at home with No. 54 Air Force before the Atlantic Hockey Tournament.
Largen also confirmed Monday that the Gazelle Group’s proposal for a postseason tournament for non-NCAA Tournament qualifiers is on hold.
“They’re going to make a presentation at our coaches’ conference (April 26-29 in Naples, Fla.) so we’ll have more information next year,” Largen said.
Even if UAF were invited to such an event, it is uncertain if the team would participate. It costs approximately $45,000 for the Nanooks to travel to the Lower 48, meaning a tournament run of three games at three different sites could cost $135,000. While postseason play is a reward, that’s a big investment when the best outcome is being declared the 17th best team in the nation.