The Alaska Nanooks hockey team turned the tables on the University of Vermont Catamounts Saturday night.
After suffering a 2-0 loss in the first meeting ever between the two teams on Friday, the Nanooks roared back on Saturday to claim a 3-0 win at Gutterson Fieldhouse on the UVM campus in Burlington, Vermont.
Saturday night, the Nanooks scored twice in the first period and added an empty-net goal in the final minute to claim the victory and improve to 7-16-1 on the season.
The night before, it was Vermont scoring 38 seconds into the game and then adding an empty net goal to capture the victory.
“It was important for us to get that early lead because Vermont has a good defensive team that limits your scoring chances,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said in a cell phone interview Saturday evening. “Getting that first goal was huge for us.”
Alaska goaltender Gustavs Grigals registered his second shutout of the season with a strong 28-save performance as Alaska killed off six Vermont power play opportunities. Grigals allowed a goal on the first shot he saw on Friday night and blanked the Catamounts the rest of the weekend.
“Gustavs was outstanding all weekend,” said Largen, who was a goalie during his youth hockey and college playing career. “He made some nice saves when we had all those penalties and was solid all night.
“When we broke down, he was there to bail us out all weekend,” Largen added. “He played almost 120 minutes without allowing a goal.”
The Nanooks scored the only goal they needed on Saturday at 11:34 of the first period when Anton Rubtsov found the back of the net off assists from Harrison Israels and Matt Koethe.
“Israels and Koethe did a good job of working the puck down low and they got it out front to Rubtsov who finished it off,” Largen said.
Defenseman Kristaps Jacobsons scored the first goal of his college hockey career at 17:58 of the first period to give the Nanooks a 2-0 lead.
“It looked like it was going over the net, but then it hit the goalie on the cuff of his glove as he reached up for it and the puck dropped across the goal line,” Largen said.
Carriere was credited with 17 saves as the Catamounts dropped to 5-16-1 on the season.
Filip Fornaa-Svennson scored into an empty net with 38 seconds remaining in the game to secure the win for the Nanooks.
Alaska will play a two-game series at Arizona State this weekend before returning home to the friendly confines of the Carlson Center to host the University of St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12.