The Alaska Nanooks hockey team couldn’t make a two-goal lead stand up Saturday night in Orono, Maine.
After defeating the University of Maine Black Bears 6-2 for their first road win of the season on Friday night, the Nanooks took a 2-0 lead on Saturday but Maine reeled off four straight goals to claim a 4-2 victory.
The Nanooks, 5-14-1 on the season but 4-2-1 in their last seven games, will continue their road trip with a pair of games at the University of Minnesota on Friday and Saturday. The Nanooks and Gophers were supposed to open the season against each other but that series was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Nanooks program.
Jacob Breault and Didrik Henbrant gave the Nanooks the lead Saturday evening with goals in the first 8:20 of the second period.
After a scoreless first period, Breault put the Nanooks on the scoreboard just 16 seconds into the second period. Chase Dubois and Brady Risk assisted on the score.
A power-play goal by Henbrant at 8:22 of the second period put the Nanooks ahead 2-0. Filip Fornaa Svennson and Risk set up the man-advantage goal.
With the two assists, Risk finished the two-game series with three goals and three assists. He had a hat trick and an assist in Friday night’s victory.
Just 22 seconds after Henbrant’s goal, Maine mounted its comeback when Ben Poisson found the back of the net.
The Black Bears tied the game at 3:10 of the third road when Lynden Breen scored the first of his two goals.
The score remained tied until the 17:23 mark when the Black Bears Donavan Villeneuve-Houle beat Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals.
Breen’s second goal of the game was into an empty net with 39 seconds left in the game to account for the final margin of 4-2.
Grigals finished the game with 40 saves, while Maine netminder Connor Androlewicz made 27 saves.
Maine outshot the Nanooks 24-4 in the final 20 minutes.