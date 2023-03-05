Nanooks top Lindenwood
Miles jOrdan / UAF Athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has stated its case for earning a berth in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament.

The Nanooks, playing an NCAA Division I independent schedule, completed a 22-10-2 regular season on Saturday night at the Carlson with a 8-0 triumph over the Lindenwood University Lions, but they won’t know their postseason fate until the NCAA Division I Hockey Committee announces the 16 teams to play in the national tournament on March 19.