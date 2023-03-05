The University of Alaska Fairbanks has stated its case for earning a berth in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament.
The Nanooks, playing an NCAA Division I independent schedule, completed a 22-10-2 regular season on Saturday night at the Carlson with a 8-0 triumph over the Lindenwood University Lions, but they won’t know their postseason fate until the NCAA Division I Hockey Committee announces the 16 teams to play in the national tournament on March 19.
“I think we’ve done everything we can and made a good case for ourselves,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said. “We’re one of the hottest teams in college hockey right now and we’ve put ourselves in good position to make a run for it.”
The Nanooks are tied for 11th with Ohio State in the Pairwise Rankings that replicate the formula the selection committee uses to determine the 16-team field. Barring any major upsets in conference tournaments, that could be enough to get UAF into the field.
Saturday night’s victory finished off a two-game sweep for the Nanooks as they completed the season with a 15-1-0 win against fellow NCAA Division I independents. The Nanooks defeated Lindenwood 4-1 on Friday night.
All four of the Alaska seniors honored prior to their final home game – Markuss Komuls, TJ Lloyd, Garrett Pyke and Matt Radomsky – did something to get on the scoresheet Saturday night.
Komuls was one of eight Nanooks to score a goal, Pyke and Lloyd each had an assist and Radomsky made 19 saves before giving way to Daniel Allen for the final 9:05. It was Radomsky’s record-setting 22nd win of the season.
“I’m so happy that we were able to send a great group of seniors off in style,” Largen said.
The Nanooks scored a pair of goals in the first period and that’s all they needed. However, they added four more goals in the second period and finished thing off with a pair of tallies in the third period.
“It’s kind of the way things have gone all year,” Largen said. “I’m proud of the effort and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished all season.”
Simon Falk’s ninth goal of the season at 9:56 of the first period off assists from Doyle and Connor Mylymok proved to be the game-winner.
Kommuls scored with 45 seconds left in the period and it was all Nanooks the rest of the way.
Brady Risk, Kyle Gaffney, Colin Doyle and Jonny Sorenson scored goals for the Nanooks in the second period, while Brayden Nicholetts and Chase Dubois finished things off in the third.
The Nanooks outshot the Lions 54-21 on the night. All of the Nanooks’ goals came while the two teams were skating even strength.