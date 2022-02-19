Alaska Nanooks junior goaltender Gustavs Grigals is among the 32 goaltenders under consideration for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in NCAA Division I college hockey.
Grigals is the only goalie from an NCAA Division I program on the list of goalies remaining on the Richter Award Watch List that was announced Thursday by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
Grigals has started 25 games for the Nanooks this season and has an 11-13-1 record with a 2.42 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.
“Gustavs has been a consistent presence for us all season long,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said in a press release. “He is deserving to not only be on the watch list, but to be mentioned amongst the best goaltenders in the NCAA.”
Grigals, who hails from Riga, Latvia, ranks 12th in Division I with 681 saves so far this season. He had two shutouts heading into Friday’s game against Long Island University in New York. The Nanooks and Sharks also play each other this afternoon.
A committee of voters — made up of a cross-section of coaches, administrators, scouts, and media — will pare the list down to approximately 15 names and then ultimately choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.The Richter Award has been handed out annually since 2014.
Previous winners were: Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell in 2014; Zane McIntyre, North Dakota in 2015; Thatcher Demko, Boston College in 2016; anner Jaillet, Denver University in 2017; Cale Morris, Notre Dame in 2018; Cayden Primeau, Northeastern in 2019; Jeremy Swayman, Maine in 2020; and Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota in 2021.
Basketball update
Thursday’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game featuring the Alaska Nanooks at the Western Washington Vikings was canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Nanooks program.
As of Thursday night, the Alaska women’s team was still scheduled to play at Simon Fraser on tonight (Saturday) and host Simon Fraser on Tuesday, according to the GNAC website.
Meanwhile, the Alaska men’s team is scheduled to play at Alaska Anchorage tonight at the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus.
